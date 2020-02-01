Disney Plus casts Owen Wilson in the upcoming series of ‘Loki’

Owen Wilson is reportedly included in the upcoming Loki series.

Loki is an upcoming Disney + spin-off show that focuses on the malicious Marvel character that Tom Hiddleston portrayed in the Thor and Avengers film franchises.

According to Variety, Wilson will now appear in the upcoming series, although his specific role has not yet been clarified.

Actor Tom Hiddleston visits Build Series to discuss his Broadway debut on Betrayal at Build Studio on November 7, 2019 in New York. CREDIT: Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Hiddleston confirmed some time ago that he would be part of the upcoming series.

Hiddleston resumed his role from the Marvel films and shared a clip in which he tried – and did not land – a stunt flip on the Loki set earlier this week (January 27). “The preparation is going very well. #Loki, ”he joked in the headline.

The video has been viewed more than 3.3 million times since it was uploaded, with fans participating in its efforts. “Man hit the bed like a grapefruit, yes,” commented an Instagram user.

Loki will premiere at Disney + in spring 2021.