Disney Plus to play “frozen 2” three months before the coronavirus

NEW YORK (AP) – The Walt Disney Co. will launch “Frozen 2” on Disney Plus a few months earlier to give coronavirus-covered families a welcome distraction – and to boost their streaming service.

Disney announced on Friday that “Frozen 2” will begin airing on Disney Plus Sunday, three months ahead of schedule. In some countries, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands, the movie will start playing on Tuesday.

Most of the later releases have been postponed due to the virus, including the Disney line itself. “Mulan” was set to hit theaters next week. Few March or April movies are still on the calendar. Some movie theaters have exploded, though most now place new restrictions on dropouts to facilitate the social spacing recommended by health officials.

The Disney move could mean how other media companies are adding their films to streaming services in the coming weeks, as studios are looking for ways to capitalize on their home based audience. And it could signal a pivotal moment in the evolution of streaming services in relation to the theatrical release. Leading studios have largely taken care of the traditional three-month exclusive theatrical window.

“Frozen 2”, which opened on November 22, had already completed its theatrical career and featured video on demand on February 25. With more than $ 1.4 billion in ticket sales worldwide, it’s the biggest animated movie ever made.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illnesses can take three to six weeks to recover.