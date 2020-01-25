Disney Plus will add these movies and shows in February 2020 | Movies, Television

Disney + unveiled its list of new movies and series to come in February!

The streaming service recently announced the titles that will arrive on the platform from the end of January to February.

Highlights include Disney’s 2019 version of The Lion King, Toy Story 4, a new short film from Toy Story titled Lamp Life (focused on Bo Peep after the events of Toy Story 2), Splash, The Sandlot, Descendants 3, and more.

See the full list below!

READ MORE: Disney turns ‘Bambi’ into a live movie!

Click inside to see the full list of Disney Plus movies and shows in February…

Coming to Disney Plus in February 2020:

January 28

The Lion King (2019)

January 31

Diary of a future president, episode 103 – “Disaster relief”

Disney Family Sunday, Episode 113 – “Tangled: Paper Lanterns”

Lamp life

Marvel’s Hero Project, episode 113 – “Soaring Seamus”

One Day at Disney, episode 109 – “Rob Richards: El Capitan Organist”

February 1

Around the world in 80 days

Big deal

The Sandlot

Nasty Tuna (Season 1-2)

February 2

Descendants 3

February 5

Toy story 4

February 7

Diary of a Future President, Episode 104 – “The National Mall”

Disney Family Sunday, Episode 114 – “Toy Story: Toy Bins”

Marvel’s Hero Project, Episode 114 – “Dynamic Danielle”

One Day at Disney, episode 110 – “Grace Lee: Storybook Artist”

Timmy’s failure: mistakes were made

February 9

Old dogs

February 14th

My dog, the thief

Splash

Because of Winn-Dixie

Diary of a Future President, Episode 105 – “Whistleblower”

Disney Fairytale Weddings, Episode 201 – “Marching Down the Aisle”

Disney Family Sunday, Episode 115 – “The Princess and the Frog: Lily Pads”

Marvel’s Hero Project, episode 115 – “Roving Robbie”

One Day at Disney, Episode 111 – “Kristina Dewberry: Imagineering Construction Manager”

February 16

Marvel’s Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United

February 20

Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri

Marvel Rising: playing with fire

the 21st of February

Unlikely Animal Friends (Season 1-2)

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB