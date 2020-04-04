Disney Protest executives pay pay cuts as an established company for Furlough Park employees

Disney’s senior executives are reportedly expected to reduce salaries by 20-30 percent in the midst of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, with no clear date as to when the cuts would be completed.

Sources who spoke with The Hollywood Reporter said the cuts affect VP, Senior VP and Executive VP executives. Executives are sorry that the pay cut was decided unilaterally, they do not have a specified end date, and they were given only two days to sign the amended contract.

Disney VP sources often earn between $ 150,000 and $ 200,000 in basic payments, according to sources in the trade publication, while the salary of an executive VP can reach $ 700,000 depending on his role. Some VPs may also receive Disney stock.

Executives have reportedly said that although President Bob Iger says he will not receive any salaries, his final earnings will likely not be affected as most come from bonuses. Last year, for example, Iger’s base salary was $ 3 million, although he ended up earning $ 44.5 million in additional compensation. In the case of the newly-appointed CEO, Bob Chapek, who has agreed to give up half his salary, his $ 7.5 million annual target endowment and the long-term incentive allowance of 15 are also intact. millions of dollars.

Although the pay cuts are described as voluntary, THR emphasizes that executives expect them to sign the new contracts, while refusing can detract from their chances of future business opportunities and possible bonuses.

However, a Disney source dismissed the allegations, saying that the company will have tens of thousands of employees this month after closing all of its theme parks, shops and studios. “Much of the company has been disrupted by this pandemic and these people who complain about so much suffering in the world are incredibly selfish and sad,” the source said.

In an email to employees by Chapek earlier this week, he cited the “unchallenged water” the company was facing in the wake of the pandemic.

“As we sail through these waters endlessly, we ask much of you and, as always, rise to the challenge and thank you for your support,” he wrote. “Your dedication and resilience during this difficult time is truly inspiring and gives me renewed confidence that we will go through this crisis even stronger than before, so many times in the history of our company.”

