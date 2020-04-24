Disney Pushes Back again ‘Doctor Strange’ Sequel 4 Months

Disney has pushed back Benedict Cumberbatch’s impending superhero film, Medical doctor Weird in the Multiverse of Insanity by 4 months.

Considering that the coronavirus pandemic hit, Disney has been reshuffling its superhero deck. The initial established of delays observed the future Medical doctor Weird film pushed back again from July of 2021 to November 5th of the exact same 12 months. But now, the Benedict Cumberbatch film is becoming delayed nevertheless all over again.

The upcoming Doctor Bizarre movie is now staying delayed by Disney by 4 months. The new Benedict Cumberbatch film is now established to be produced on March 25th, 2022. The November place is now currently being taken up by Tom Holland’s approaching 3rd Spider-Gentleman film which was also delayed due in component to the coronavirus.

Benedict Cumberbatch is established to reprise his role as Stephen Strange in Medical professional Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Information on The Multiverse of Insanity are now minimal, however it is claimed to element horror elements. Moreover, the Disney Plus mini-series WandaVision will also provide as the direct-in to the sequel.

Scott Derrickson is continue to connected to Physician Bizarre in the Multiverse of Insanity as an government producer, with Sam Raimi established to immediate from a script composed by Michael Waldron. The sequel will star Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, and Elizabeth Olsen.

Physician Peculiar in the Multiverse of Insanity will be unveiled on March 25th, 2022.

