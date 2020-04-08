Disney + reaches 50 million subscribers in just five months

Five months after its launch, and with millions of people at home, Disney’s streaming service, Disney +, now has 50 million subscribers, Deadline reports.

Disney + had 28.6 million subscribers in early February, meaning the streaming service has grown by 21.4 million subscribers in the past two months. The momentum for much of the service has recently been launched in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, France, Switzerland and India.

50 million subscribers exceed Disney’s own data. When the service is unveiled, Disney estimates that it will have 60 to 90 million subscribers worldwide by the end of 2024, and if growth continues, Disney will reach that goal this year.

Apple has not released subscriber numbers, which means there is no direct comparison with Disney +. Since September, Apple has been offering a free year of service to anyone who buys a new Apple device, so it will take a year for Apple to have a large number of paying subscribers.

At launch, Disney + has been promoting the discounted service for years, marking the service at $ 3.9, and providing free Disney + access to Verizon subscribers. With the exception of free trial members and Verizon users, customers with Disney + access pay for it, unlike most nowApple TV‌ + subscribers.

Disney + enjoys a significant advantage over ppApple TV‌‌ +, as Disney + offers a proven content catalog alongside many of the popular Star Wars and Marvel franchises. “Mandalorian,” Disney +’s flagship show, received more attention than all of indApple TV‌‌ + ‘s kick-off shows, including “The Morning Show,” “Dickinson,” “See,” and “All Mankind.” for”.

Apple may catch up in the future with a huge subscriber base and a large number of people on Apple devices, but there will still be plenty of time for Apple to match Disney’s content offering.

