Disney + reaches 50 million subscribers within 5 months

Five months after the launch of the streaming service in the United States, Disney + exceeded 50 million paying subscribers worldwide, the company said on Wednesday.

Although Disney last disclosed 28 million subscribers on its February earnings call two months ago, platforms that offer new and original programming like classic animated films and the Star Wars series The Mandalorian are It has benefited from recent international developments.

In the past two weeks, Disney + has been launched in eight Western European countries, including the UK, and India, and is being offered as part of the popular over-the-streaming service Hotstar. According to the company, the package accounts for $ 8 million of Disney + ‘s 50 million subscribers.

“We are really ashamed that Disney + resonates with the millions around the world, and this signals a continuing expansion of Western Europe, and of Japan and Latin America. I believe it will be, “said the consumer division in Kevin Mayer’s statement, Disney’s direct chairman.

In contrast, Netflix cracked 50 million subscribers in 2014, seven years after the company launched its online streaming initiative, and one year after the debut of the first original series, House of Cards. . Today, Netflix has 167 million global subscribers, the company announced in January, highlighting international expansion as U.S. subscriber growth slows. . Disney was founded in 2007 and is now dominated by Disney, but has reached 30 million U.S. subscribers, Disney said on a phone call to investors in February. Disney plans to roll out Hulu internationally in 2021.

Analysts expect the company to bundle Disney + with Hulu once the service is launched in other countries, just as in the US market. “This will allow us to further integrate in different markets,” explains Dan Rayburn, Frost & Sullivan Analyst specializing in digital video and streaming.

In addition, Disney can see international growth, supported by a cast of world-renowned characters and intellectual property, said Michael Patner, a wedbush securities analyst specializing in digital media. States.

“Disney has great benefits because of its great content creation,” Pachter told Fortune. “There are very deep libraries like Marvel, Pixar, Lucasfilm, etc.”

