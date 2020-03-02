“This is not about the father, this is about the son,” teases the freshly released trailer for Disney’s “Artemis Fowl.”

Based on the 2001 Eoin Colfer novel, “Artemis Fowl” follows Ferdia Shaw as 12-12 months-aged Artemis Fowl Jr., the youngest in a relatives of felony masterminds who sets out on a journey to learn the fact about his father’s disappearance.

The cast also includes Lara McDonnell, Tamara Smart, Nonzo Anozie, Josh Gad and Judi Dench. Judy Hofflund and Kenneth Branagh are manufacturing with Angus Extra Gordon and Matthew Jenkins serving as executive producers.

“Artemis Fowl” hits theaters in the United States on May possibly 29, 2020.

