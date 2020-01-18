Disney removes “Fox” from movie titles

January 18 (UPI) – Disney has changed the names of Fox Searchlight and 20th Century Fox, film divisions it acquired under its recent $ 71 billion contract with 21st Century Fox.

The Hollywood reporter said Friday that 20th Century Fox is now known as 20th Century Studios and Fox Searchlight as Searchlight Studios.

Disney is already using the names on promotional materials for its new releases Spies in disguise. Downhill and The call of the wild,

The 20th Century Fox logo had appeared before films – including classics like war of stars and The sound of music – for 85 years.

“The 20th Century Fox name has deep roots in the film, so a small part of Hollywood history is being cut away,” film historian Leonard Maltin told CNN. “It is one of the pillars of the film experience. Even a non-film fan recognizes this logo, this name and this music, which is one of the most famous fanfares in the world.”