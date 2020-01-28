Disney sells $ 11 Spork at Star Wars Park

(CNN) – Disney is offering fans of its Star Wars theme park the opportunity to buy a popular item.

Disneyland Park in California currently sells Spork for around $ 11 a piece. You can find it on the online menu under Freight.

Disney serves them at the Docking Bay 7 restaurant in the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge themed area.

Apparently they have been so popular since their launch that some guests took them with them and then posted them on social media about their new souvenirs.

Now you can buy them without the five-finger discount.

They even come with a Galaxy Edge travel bag.

