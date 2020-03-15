Disney sends Frozen 2 to streaming for housebound families

NEW YORK (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. will release “Frozen 2” on Disney Moreover various months early to give family members cooped up by the coronavirus a welcome distraction — and give its streaming support a raise.

Disney declared Friday that “Frozen 2” will commence streaming on Disney Additionally Sunday, 3 months earlier than expected. In some nations, together with Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Netherlands, the film will start off streaming Tuesday.

Most approaching new releases have been postponed thanks to the virus, such as Disney’s individual lineup. “Mulan” had been set to hit theaters upcoming week. Few March or April movies stay on the calendar. Some film theaters have shuttered, while most are at present imposing new restrictions on audience crowding to assist facilitate the social distancing advisable by health officials.

The move by Disney could presage how other media firms funnel their films to streaming providers in the coming months as studios appear for means to capitalize on audiences trapped at home. And it could show a pivotal moment in the evolution of streaming providers in relation to theatrical release. The big studios have mainly guarded the regular three-thirty day period exceptional theatrical window.

“Frozen 2,” which opened on Nov. 22, had currently completed its theatrical run and hit video-on-desire on Feb. 25. With additional than $1.4 billion in around the world ticket gross sales, it is the highest-grossing animated movie ever.

