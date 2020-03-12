Disney shareholders are requesting goal reports from ABC News

Bob Chapek, the new CEO of the entertainment giant Disney, was confronted by ABC News’s documented anti-conservative bias, but declined to address the facts at this month’s annual shareholder meeting. in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Justin Danhof, director of the national general counsel for free enterprise project (EFF), told Chapek that a negative study 93% of the time, a study by the Media Research Center on President Trump from major networks.

Chapek, who was succeeded by former CEO Bob Iger just weeks ago, was also asked about a recent covert video of the Veritas Project, which came out of ABC News reporter David Wright as a freelance socialist. .

“A few weeks ago, Project Veritas aired a video in which ABC News correspondent David Wright admitted that network leaders regularly recorded positive stories about President Trump,” Danhof said in a press release. EFF. “He said he (also will not credit (Trump) for the things he does …) I feel terrible about it, I feel the truth suffers, the constituents are misinformed … Our heads see no advantage in doing the work we were supposed to do. “

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-vPGrekDJHk (/ embed)

“Wright is not a green journalist nor is he a conservative or a Trump fan. He has his studies at Oxford and Harvard, and he identifies as a socialist,” Danhof said.

Chapek, however, did not bite. In fact, he ignored the statistics cited and claimed that ABC is a paragon of objectivity.

“So interesting enough, the first trip I took after getting the new job was on ABC News in New York. And I have to say, he was overwhelmed by his professionalism and his commitment to objectivity, “Chapek responded by ignoring the cited MRC study.

Chapek addressed Wright’s problem.

“In Mr Wright’s terms he said a few things that made us question his objectivity. And obviously, when you report the news, it is no place for someone who has a strong, subjective opinion. So, internally, we went. deal with this situation, “he said.

“But I think ABC News has a stellar track record of being targeted in reporting the news and it will continue in the future,” added Disney.

Danhof was not impressed by the responses from the new Disney CEO.

“If Chapek’s first stop as Disney CEO was really to head to ABC News in New York City, and saw no hint of anti-conservative bias, Disney investors should run through the hills.” Danhof said. “Chapek clearly cannot identify a problem that is fixing his face. As the videos from Project Veritas clearly show, ABC has a regular pattern of killing stories that would put President Trump and the Conservatives in a positive light. ABC News has the intention to manipulate the population and not to make simple news. If Chapek does not see it, what other glittering problems will lose his head at Disney? “

“And Chapek greatly missed ABC News correspondent David David Wright in the Project Veritas video. He made it clear that liberal isolation in New York City is the reason ABC does not understand President. Trump or his supporters, “Danhof continued. “ABC News’s people have to go out of their liberal chambers from time to time. It’s not clear that it will ever happen to Chapek at the helm.”

But Danhoff also said that the cheers in the room were “disheartening”.

“After asking my question, I was excited by the applause in the room,” Danhof said of the meeting. “Americans from all walks of life care about objective reporting. And it is clear that our broadcast networks have moved away from this standard. Aid to my question should tell Disney heads that they are losing a prime business opportunity by serving only a small group of liberal viewers instead of all Americans. “

The National Center’s Free Business Project has focused on shareholder activism and the convergence of large governments and large companies since 2007, according to the group’s website. And the National Center for Public Policy Research, founded in 1982, is a free-market, independent, conservative think-tank.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.