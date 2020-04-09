Disney shares rise as Disney + hits 50 million subscribers

Walt Disney Co. (DIS) – Get Report’s shares rebounded higher in pre-market trading on Thursday after the company stated that its Disney + streaming service has attracted over 50 million paid subscribers since launch less than five months ago.

The total includes around 8 million new additions from India, where it was launched earlier this month, and 42 million from the developed markets of North America and western Europe. On a global basis, it also appears to be far ahead of its main rival, Netflix (NFLX) – Get Report, which posted an increase in non-US subscribers to 8.76 million in the three months ending December.

It also appears to be on track to achieve the long-term goal of subscribers between 60 and 90 million Disney + subscribers paid by 2024.

“We are truly honored that Disney + is resonating with millions of people around the world and we believe this bodes well for our continued expansion in Western Europe and Japan and across Latin America by the end of the year” , said Kevin Mayer of Disney. “The great storytelling inspires and improves, and we are in the fortunate position of being able to offer a wide range of great entertainment rooted in joy and optimism about Disney +.”

Disney stocks were up 5.2% in pre-market trading Thursday to indicate an opening bell price of $ 106.32 each, a move that would have reduced the two-month drop in the stock to around 24 ,2%.

The impressive Disney + numbers, however, should also be placed in the context of recent “home” orders issued by the world’s largest economies amid the coronavirus pandemic, warns Credit Suisse analyst Meghan Durkin, noting that the corresponding arrests in Hollywood production – a key component of Disney + subscriber growth – could affect additions later in the year.

“The originals are important

not only for marketing to potential new subscribers, but also for abandonment management, given Disney +

a limited amount of content to engage adults, “said Durkin.

“Many customers choose 1+ years

subscriptions for their most attractive price, keeping the initial disadvantage low, “he added,” it is not difficult to extrapolate the high initial acquisition rate of Disney + given the strength of the Disney brand, the quality of

library (most of which has been well rested) and current home dynamics “.

