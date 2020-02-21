[disney-star-chris-tavarez-sentenced-to-just-one-calendar-year-in-prison-for-assaulting-his-girlfriend]

%MINIFYHTMLc611ccc50e02ab041db17707d75530e411%

The & # 39 K.C. The undercover actor was sentenced to commit a calendar year at the rear of bars soon after staying arrested immediately after domestic violence in an altercation with his girlfriend.

Disney actor Chris Tavarez He was ordered to shell out virtually a year guiding bars for a really serious crime of domestic violence.

The "K.C. Clandestine"The star produced headlines in November 2019 right after he was accused of attacking his girlfriend in the course of a physical altercation at his house in Hollywood, in which he allegedly surrounded his throat with his arms and strike her on the head, leaving her stunned.

Tavarez, who had a prior confrontation with the legislation in 2018, was accused of injuring a wife or husband or girlfriend following a earlier conviction, to which he did not refer.

Considering that then, the 27-year-old been given a 300-day jail sentence and was ordered to full a one-yr domestic violence awareness course, as nicely as serving 5 several years of formal probation.

In addition, Tavarez must continue to be away from his alleged sufferer for the subsequent 10 years, reviews The Blast.

She had beforehand obtained a short term restraining buy from the actor soon after his raid.