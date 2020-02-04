Disney + Super Bowl Spot gave us a taste of Marvel Studios’ Phase 4:

2019 Revenge: Endgame was a huge turning point in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, removing the beloved heroes and leaving the future to the rest. However, Disney’s Super Bowl LIV campaign showed us what’s in store for some of our heroes and a favorite fan, called “Phase 4”.

The ad featured new appearances such as The Falcon and Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki, three upcoming Marvel television series that will air exclusively on Disney +.

Phase 4: The Hawk and the Winter Soldier

The short trailer shows the Falcon casting the lid shield with clips of other heroes and villains in the show, Scarlet Witch and Vision were in an alternate 50-year-old comedy reality, and Loki sits on what appears to be prison. wants to “burn this place to the ground”, wherever this place may be.

Phase 4: WandaVision

Falcon and the Winter Soldier try to continue Captain America’s legacy while dealing with some returning enemies. Wanda laments the loss of her Vision lover, who seems to be throwing in some potential situations with her powers of mind. Due to some time travel accidents, Loki from the 2012 event is alive and kicking.

Phase 4: Poplar

Judging by the symbol in Loki’s uniform, the comedians will recognize it as the beginning of time fluctuation, an organization responsible for keeping the timetable. Judging from where we left off with Loki in Endgame, they will probably be prominent in the show.

This seems to be the first look we have in Marvel’s Phase 4 that the fans were curious about Endgame. Not only will these appearances this year, but Marvel has some movies yet to come out.

The Black Widow will hit theaters on May 1, but acts as a prelude between Captain America: Civil War and Revenge: Mercy Unlimited. Eternals is a movie that will be released on November 6th and will be a story in the past, as its characters are part of an alien race that precedes people in the MCU.

Falcon and Winter Soldier and WandaVision are due to premiere sometime this year, with Loki not having an official release date yet.