Disney takes action against Baby Yoda Merch while Baby Jabba wins

Belt your loins and say goodbye to your consumable income! Baby Star Wars mania shows no signs of slowing down. Of course we are Baby Yoda, a.k.a. “The Child”, head over heels, which was introduced into the world via the Disney book “The Mandalorian”. Now the 3D artist Leonardo Viti has delivered our next new obsession: Baby Jabba the Hutt.

Check out this fat little snail beetle! As the Internet loses its collective cuteness mind, Disney is working hard to crush all of the unauthorized merchandise, toys, and jewelry that have surfaced to fill the void of Disney branded Baby Yoda items.

The mega-studio has never been one that shy away from marketing hell out of his property, and George Lucas famously earned his billions by keeping the merchandise rights to his creations. But Disney’s reasoning to stop the baby yoda merch flood was to keep The Mandalorian’s plot under wraps.

Jon Favreau said this in an interview with Collider in which he was quoted:

I have to thank Disney and Lucasfilm because the way the cat usually comes out of this bag with this stuff is merchandising and toy catalogs and the like. So you really support us. We really wanted you to see it for yourself so that every time you watch the show new twists and turns come up. This requires a lot of caution from the people who settle the bill and say that they will hold certain things so the public doesn’t know in advance. Part of that was holding back some goods and holding back some characters.

Of course, artisans and artisans have flooded websites like Etsy with their own Baby Yoda products, and Disney is working to crush any unauthorized toys, hats, salt shakers, MAGA merch, etc.

So far, Disney has filed complaints with Etsy about withdrawing various Baby Yoda products. Unfortunately for consumers and sellers, this means delays in product shipping and sales problems. While Etsy enforces an intellectual property policy, many developers circumvent this process simply by renaming their merch and excluding high-search terms like Star Wars and Baby Yoda.

I fully understand the intellectual property argument, but at the same time … are individual sellers really taking a bite out of Disney’s profits? I imagine that even the best-selling Etsy products are barely worth a drop compared to Disney.

In the meantime, Disney Baby Yoda Merch is rolling out as soon as possible, with a plush toy and a build-a-bear version in the works. So if you want to enjoy something handmade, go to Etsy and grab these “strange baby” toys before they are gone for good.

(via The Verge, Image: Leonardo Viti)

