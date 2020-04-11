Disney Taps Carlos Lopez Estrada To Helm ‘Robin Hood’ Remake

Director Carlos Lopez Estrada has been tapped to helm a are living-motion/GI remake of Robin Hood for Disney Plus.

Disney’s line-up of reside-action remakes is established to increase with Robin Hood now becoming extra to the checklist of animated movies the corporation strategies to retell. The Hollywood Reporter has discovered Blindspotting director Carlos Lopez Estrada has been tapped to helm the remake from a script created by Kari Granlund, who also penned the stay-action remake of Woman and the Tramp for Disney In addition.

The Robin Hood remake is in early enhancement for the Disney Furthermore streaming service with Justin Springer on board as a producer, obtaining previously served the same position on Tim Burton’s remake of Dumbo. In accordance to the outlet, Disney’s remake of the movie will be a musical that characteristics the guide people as anthropomorphic animals in a live-action/CG hybrid format.

Ahead of getting on the Robin Hood directing occupation, Carlos Lopez Estrada designed his directorial debut with the critically acclaimed Blindspotting and just lately wrapped on a new showcased titled Summertime. Writer Kari Granlund also penned the script for a Disney Furthermore movie titled Godmothered, which had to postpone generation thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Disney’s animated adaptation of Robin Hood was launched in 1973 and highlighted anthropomorphic animals as the people from the primary legend. The movie was a comedic musical that followed Robin Hood the fox and the people of Nottingham as they fight against the villainous Prince John. The track titled “Love” gained an Academy Award nomination.

Supply: The Hollywood Reporter

Sebastian Peris

Canadian movie buff, political junkie, comedian ebook geek, and board activity fanatic.