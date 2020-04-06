Disney to suspend remaining Disney internships and programs

Orlando, Florida. – Disney will suspend the remaining Disney Internships & Programs from April 18, announced Monday.

Disney has suspended the remaining Disney internships and programs

Cultural representation program participants return

June Disney College Program Arrival Canceled

“We continue to focus on the safety and well-being of our guests and cast members as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt our daily lives,” said the Disney program Twitter account. Please read.

Suspension means the return of a member of the Cultural Delegation Program, who is Epcot’s cast member of another country representing his or her country. Disney said it was working to help them get home.

“We make travel arrangements on a case-by-case basis,” Disney said. “These participants will continue to be paid until April 18.”

Disney has also canceled participation in the next internship program, including the Disney College Program. According to Disney, participants arriving in June will be refunded for the program fee.

Disney has revised the eligibility requirements for the program, stating that “people who have been accepted will be able to reapply even if they have already graduated.”

In March, Disney cut its spring version Disney College Program In response to coronavirus. Participants were paid by the end of the month, but were notified only for a few days, and were notified that they had left the program housing.

Last week, Disney announced that it would begin Calms some workers The news came after Disney executives said they would cut wages in a crisis.

Walt Disney World and Disneyland remain closed until further notice.

