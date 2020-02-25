disney-trades-ceo-bob-iger-for-bob-chapek.-a-bob-for-a-bob-if-you-will

picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Pictures for Invictus and Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Disney is a massive organization. 1 could possibly contact it a monopoly! But which is an completely unique discussion than the one particular I currently want to have. From 2005 until eventually currently, Bob Iger has been the CEO of Disney, aiding to beginning the Marvel Cinematic Universe and likely via labor a next time to provide Star Wars back to daily life.

Though news broke again in August that Bob Iger was prepared on stepping down after 2021, the discussion was seemingly even now going on in excess of who would be his successor. There was a Kevin Mayer in the combine but he did not have the Robert qualifications wanted to take on the title of Bobert of the Mouse company.

But news broke this afternoon that Bob Iger’s substitution came from the Robert pool more than at Disney! The Robertdom of the Mouse’s Household continues as Bob Chapek will take around as CEO, productive right away. Bob Iger will stay on as Govt Chairman throughout the rest of his contract even though.

Chapek, who was Chairman of Disney Parks, now takes on the bigger Bob footwear. Why does no just one phone the superior up Bob “Robert” and then as we go down, the various nicknames connected with the title? I’m just saying Disney, get it jointly. I guess it’s a show of one’s ability to be in demand of the fiefdom that is Disney and nevertheless go by “Bob.”

Like lots of, I have been a mess of creating Bob jokes at any time considering that the information strike the airwaves mainly because occur on. Just consider when points get stressed out at Disney, all people is like:

picture: AMC

So let us buckle in, seem at the jokes now hitting Twitter, and then unpack what a Bob for a Bob implies when I’m not cackling around just swapping Bobs. They’re bobbing for Bob!

a bob like that, a bob identified as iger



forget that bob… and uncover another! — Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) February 25, 2020

[extremely Twin Peaks voice] The spirit of BOB is indestructible! https://t.co/TV9JyY2gvE — Bilge Ebiri (@BilgeEbiri) February 25, 2020

Let us test in on how things are likely at Disney pic.twitter.com/V5TGAxkjaB — Chris Taylor (@FutureBoy) February 25, 2020

Two Bobs enter, one Bob leaves. #Disneydome — 🗽Geek Girl “#WarrenIsElectable” Diva (@geekgirldiva) February 25, 2020

bob chapek having over as the Disney CEO is my villain origin story — Trang Dong (@tranganhdong) February 25, 2020

each high-ranking male at disney evidently https://t.co/PN5svGCf03 pic.twitter.com/8TaTiievm7 — pipsqueak in a hoodie (@copperinsides) February 25, 2020

After effectively launching his most recent undertaking, the Disney+ streaming network, Iger most likely felt like this was an optimal time to retire. Investors aren’t as sure, even if we’re receiving one more Bob. Shares of Disney fell about 2.five% in following-hrs trading. But time will notify what destiny retains in shop for this Bob-swap.

Bob, we would like you properly. Bob, congratulations. Foreseeable future Bob? Simply cannot wait to see what is next!

Anyway, this is what Disney’s workplaces search like.

<noscript><iframe frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/KrEmscHU64Q" width="560"></noscript>

Want more stories like this? Come to be a subscriber and support the website!

—The Mary Sue has a rigid comment plan that forbids, but is not confined to, personalized insults toward everyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a suggestion we should know? [email protected]