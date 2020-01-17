Disneyland Celebrates Opening of “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance” | Disneyland, Star Wars

We just saw DisneylandIs new Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance roll and we have to say – it’s amazing!

The highly anticipated attraction officially opened on Friday January 17 at Anaheim Park in California.

As the fans lined up from early in the morning, we had a special preview of the ride the day before the doors opened to the public!

The all-new ride marks Disney’s most ambitious and immersive ride to date and undoubtedly leads the classic Star Tours ride at Tomorrowland and the most recent Millennium Falcon ride: Smugglers Run.

On Rise of the Resistance, you are part of the Resistance on a mission to escape the New Order and their leader Kylo Ren. One of the longest Disney rides to date, the full experience of this epic ride takes place in about 15 minutes, as it takes you through several immersive scenes to a final ride sequence at the end.

Fans begin the journey in a resistance transport ship before disembarking on a First Order ship. There, you are greeted by officers of the First Order who take you to a very claustrophobic detention room before being rescued by resistance fighters who burst you. The resistance transport whistles through the First Order destroyer as you make your way to an escape pod.

The journey completes the first phase of “Galaxy’s Edge” located inside Disneyland Park, joining Disney World in Florida which opened “Rise of the Resistance” a few weeks ago.

Overall, the ride is an incredible feat from the Disney Imagineering team, showcasing their incredible achievements and innovations. It is not to be missed!

Don’t forget to check out “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance”, now open at Disneyland in California.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y1b98-WEhG4 (/ integrated)

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB