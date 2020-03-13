Disneyland in California blinds due to coronavirus despite Newsom government exemption

Disneyland in California has announced that it will close its doors on Saturday in response to the global coronavirus pandemic, adding that it plans to reopen by the end of March. The decision comes despite the exemption of Gov. Gavin Newsom, who recently imposed the statewide ban on public meetings of 250 people or more.

The Walt Disney Co. it said in a statement on Thursday afternoon that both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure will close, while Downtown Disney’s outdoor dining and shopping area will remain open. Hotels at Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday to provide guests with time.

Disney said there have been no cases of coronavirus at the Anaheim complex. But the company said it decided to close the resort to act “in the best interests of our customers and employees.” Disney said it will pay cast members during the downtime.

Earlier, Governor Newsom said he granted Disneyland an exemption from its ban on public meetings. The exemption also includes tribal-managed casinos. Newsom said in a news conference on Thursday that these sites are “unique” in circumstances and need further evaluation.

Disneyland, which gained 18.3 million views in 2018, has only closed three previous times, according to the New York Times: immediately after September 11, 200l; the Northridge earthquake in 1994; and after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

It is unclear if Disney World Resort in Orlando will close as well. From Thursday, the Florida resort will remain open to paying staff and the public.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and are in regular contact with health agencies for information and guidance,” the Orlando complex tells the official site. The complex has said it has added additional hand sanitizers to the entire park and increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfection.

Disney closed the parks in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo earlier this year as the coronavirus spread from its origins in Wuhan, China.

