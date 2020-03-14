Disneyland Resort giving excess food during closure to food bank

Disneyland Resort may be closed due to the coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t doing its best to help the surrounding community.

The theme park donates its excess food inventory to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, including everything from dairy products, vegetables, fruits, banquet foods and packaged goods, all with the aim of avoiding food wastage.

During the temporary closure of @Disneyland, the resort will donate excess food to the bank for the second Harvest meal in Orange County. Details here: https://t.co/FFAiRMQ5qB pic.twitter.com/Phl9jpU2Qi

– Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) March 13, 2020

“Since 2014, Disneyland Resort has been managing a food donation program, which regularly donates prepared and un-served foods to support those in need within the local community. This program adds to the food waste diversion program, which also supports our environmental efforts to reduce food waste, “Disneyland Resort said in a statement.

The resort has donated 20,000 meals through its food donation program the previous year, ABC News reported.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park are set to close until the end of March. Although no coronavirus case has been reported, the park is closing after reviewing an executive order from California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Walt Disney World in Florida, Disneyland Paris Resort and Disneyland Cruise Line also close during this time period.

pic.twitter.com/1cELZn8Etb

– Disney Parks News (@DisneyParksNews) March 13, 2020