[Disney’s Avengers Campus trying to get performers for new live-motion demonstrate]

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) — “Avengers, Assemble:” Disney California Journey is holding open up casting calls for all Marvel superheroes.

The vacation resort is wanting for experienced stunt talent to accomplish in its new are living-action exhibit at Avengers Campus, which opens this summer season.

The roles demand unique qualifications for heroes this sort of as Spider Male, Captain The us, Black Panther and Black Widow.

Performers will need to have to be qualified in theatrical hand-to-hand combat, acrobatics, tumbling and repelling.

Casting submissions are open up right up until March 4.

Avengers Campus, the highly expected attraction that was announced at past year’s D23 Expo, presents park visitors an immersive Marvel-themed expertise.

The campus will function the Around the world Engineering Brigade, regarded as “Website,” Disney’s 1st experience-by way of Spider-Guy attraction. World-wide-web people will learn to sling webs just like the legendary superhero.

At the Pym Test Kitchen, “Pym Technologies (takes advantage of) the most up-to-date improvements to develop and shrink foodstuff at this eatery” – just like Ant-Person and The Wasp.

Throughout the campus, guests must hope heroic encounters with Ant-Person and The Wasp, Doctor Peculiar, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Iron Guy, along with superheroes from Wakanda and Asgard.

The park’s second period will element the recognizable Avengers Headquarters constructing, which will dwelling a new experience that allows readers “action onboard a Quinjet and fly together with the Avengers in an epic adventure to Wakanda and beyond,” in accordance to Disney.

The Avengers Campus will switch A Bug’s Land, which was primarily based on the beloved 1998 Pixar movie “A Bug’s Daily life.”

This hottest Marvel enlargement comes on the heels of the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Disney is the mother or father firm of ABC7.