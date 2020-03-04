disney’s-cinderella-celebrates-70-yrs

Happy birthday Cinderella! It’s not her formal birthday, but it is the working day the animated function opened in theaters across the nation.

Cinderella would be 70 years previous, as the motion picture was released this day in 1950.

According to Heritage.com, Cinderella was six a long time in the creating and is just one of Disney’s finest-cherished movies. It was most related to Snow White, Disney’s very first whole-length animated aspect, that was established in 1937.

“The film’s source was Charles Perrault’s French edition of the fairy tale, which tells the tale of a young female whose father dies, leaving her at the mercy of her oppressive stepmother and two unsympathetic stepsisters,” Historical past.com mentioned.

But, of course, we know that Cinderella gets her prince in the conclude.

Cinderella was re-introduced in theaters in 1957, 1965, 1973, 1981 and 1987.