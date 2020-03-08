Disney’s first $ 40 million spot with Ben Affleck’s “Way Back” pumps

In the opening weekend, Pixar’s Onward racked up $ 40 million, which was enough to hit the No. 1 spot in the domestic box office, while Ben Affleck’s The Way Back also fell, despite receiving critical acclaim for performance. from Affleck as a high school basketball coach. recovering from addiction

Last weekend’s opening tour was a major disappointment because most Pixar movies cost about $ 200 million. Onward tells the voice of Chris Pratt and Tom Holland, Onward tells the story of two teenage teenage brothers who went on a journey full of magic and wonder.

The weekend gross of $ 40 million was well below expectations, with industry experts expecting Onward to make between $ 40 and $ 45 million.

Going forward, it seems likely that he will be joining the dubious Pixar company, The Good Dinosaur, which until now was the only box office flop in the Disney Property Animation Studio. But still, we could still get a significant boost from overseas ticket sales, which so far stand at $ 28 million.

The Way Back debuted at $ 8.5 million, placing it at No. 3 this weekend. It’s considered a major disappointment to Affleck, who has aggressively promoted the film and even discussed his struggles with alcohol publicly.

But the release of Warner Bros. It cost a little over $ 20 million to produce, which could limit the film’s losses.

Universal’s Invisible Man continued to perform strongly, peaking at No. 2 in the second week and fetching an extra $ 15.5 million. To date, Blumhouse production, starring Elisabeth Moss, has brought in $ 98.3 million worldwide, compared to production costs of only $ 7 million.

In the top five are Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog, which raised $ 8 million over the weekend and Disney’s Call of the Wild totaled $ 7 million.

