[disney+’s-mcu-series-wandavision-wraps-generation]

Disney+’s MCU sequence WandaVision wraps output

WandaVision crew member Taylor Grabowsky took to Instagram to expose that production has officially wrapped on Disney+’s forthcoming Elisabeth Olson and Paul Bettany-led MCU sequence which is established to make its extremely-predicted debut later on this year in December. The series will also characteristic MCU newcomers Teyonah Parris and Kathryn Hahn with Parris portraying the grownup version of Monica Rambeau.

Set in the 1950s, WandaVision will observe the tale of Elizabeth Olson and Paul Bettany’s superhero figures Scarlet Witch and Eyesight. The series blends the model of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-driven beings living their excellent suburban lives—begin to suspect that almost everything is not as it looks.

It has also been confirmed through earlier introduced set shots that the collection will be showcasing the Sentient World Observation and Response Section or improved recognized as S.W.O.R.D. which is a subdivision of S.H.I.E.L.D. that bargains with alien threats that jeopardize globe protection. Nonetheless, it is nevertheless unclear no matter if outstanding S.W.O.R.D. users this kind of as S.W.O.R.D. chief Abigail Model will also appear in the sequence or not but this would absolutely mark the are living-motion debut of the division and the very first Marvel home from the Fox-Disney merger that will be built-in into Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The sequence will also see the return of Kat Dennings to the MCU, reprising her purpose as Darcy Lewis which she very last portrayed in 2013’s Thor: The Dark Globe together with Randall Park returning as FBI Agent Jimmy Woo from Ant-Guy and the Wasp. It will also function MCU newcomers Kathryn Hahn and Teyonah Parris as the developed-up variation of Monica Rambeau, a character who initially manufactured her appearance in past year’s Captain Marvel.

Jac Schaeffer (Captain Marvel) serving as the series’ producer, showrunner and head writer. Matt Shakman is directing the series.