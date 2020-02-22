[disney’s-pixar-introduces-its-first-lesbian-character-in-new-motion-picture-‘onward’]

Disney‘s Pixar has introduced its very first lesbian character in impending new film Onward.

The film follows two younger elves (performed by Tom Holland and Chris Pratt) who come across a wizard’s magical employees, and it characteristics a lesbian character, Officer Specter – a cyclops police officer voiced by Lena Waithe.

Slate verified that Specter identifies as queer, citing a line of dialogue she provides in the film. “My girlfriend’s daughter received me pulling my hair out,” she suggests as she sympathises with a driver pressured out by the behaviour of his girlfriend’s sons.

In accordance to Kori Rae, one of the producers of Onward, the revelation “just happened”.

“The scene, when we wrote it, was kind of fitting and it opens up the world a little little bit, and that is what we desired,” she explained to Yahoo.

Director Dan Scanlon mentioned of the character: “It’s a fashionable fantasy globe and we want to characterize the modern day environment.”

