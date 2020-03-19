Display & Go is basically a no go around Chicago outdoor, but Lake Michigan Angler will livestream seminars.

I’ve listened to a ton of stupidity from the outdoors group above the past week or so.

So I uncovered it extremely refreshing to have a again-and-forth discussion on Tuesday with Frank Juzwik, owner of Lake Michigan Angler in Winthrop Harbor, on what to do about his scheduled seminars for Saturday.

He wasn’t ranting and raving about the coronavirus staying a hoax, as an alternative he comprehended the state and the point out are in an unprecedented crisis. Then he labored from that truth, the way any sensible small business operator, or any sensible individual, need to.

Here’s the deal.

His planned absolutely free seminars on “Lake Michigan Salmon and Trout Trolling” will go on Saturday (as of this early morning). Whatsoever the present-day guidelines are on crowds from the authorities or the Centers for Disease Management on Saturday early morning will determine how several are in attendance. As of now, I believe that means 10 max and those people executing the common encouraged social distancing.

He experimented with livestreaming the party on Fb to make certain it will operate. So the retail store will open up at 8 a.m. and he will go with the prepared bucket sale that day. Then Rob Civinelli will existing at 9 a.m. in entrance of no matter what gathering is permitted. Capt. Jerry Costabile will follow at 10:30 a.m. Their displays will be livestreamed at facebook.com/LakeMichiganAngler/.

If you have queries, call the store at (224) 789-7627.

Otherwise, the updates on Present & Go for this week are underneath:

Demonstrate & GO

POSTPONED March 19-22: Supreme Sporting activities Present, DeVos Position, Grand Rapids, Mich.

POSTPONED March 20-22: Rockford RV, Tenting & Vacation Display, Indoor Sports Heart, Loves Park

