TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Wyatt Wilkes scored 19 points and number 5 Florida State held off 85-84 Notre Dame on Saturday-evening for its 10th consecutive victory.

Wilkes drilled 5 of 6 from a 3-point range and the Seminoles (17-2, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) made 12 of 18 from outside the bow.

The state of Florida missed the last nine shots from the floor and Notre Dame (11-8, 2-6) almost benefited. The fighting Irish had a few chances at the last moments, including Rex Pflueger’s 3-handed despair that failed with the buzzer.

Trent Forrest and RaiQuan Gray each scored 13 points for Florida State, which also won 10 consecutive home games.

Prentiss Hubb scored 24 points and beat 5 of 11 3-points, and John Mooney had 16 points for Notre Dame. Mooney brought down only four rebounds and stopped his series of double doubles in 12 games.

Notre Dame shot 22 of 27 (81.5%) from the free throw line.

Balsa Koprivica from the state of Florida returned after missing four games due to an injury. The first-year center had six points and six rebounds in the first half.

GREAT PHOTO

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish used only seven players and did not have the depth to keep up with the Seminoles, which had a 40-12 bench-scoring advantage.

Florida State: The Seminoles had a 23-11 rebound edge early, including eight offensive boards that led to 10 second-chance points.

NEXT ONE

Notre Dame: Hosts Wake Forest on Wednesday.

Florida State: plays in Virginia on Tuesday.