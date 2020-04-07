Dissent’s Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the Wisconsin election case

In a recent ruling, the US Supreme Court on Monday night refused to extend the deadline for the absence of voting in the primary elections in Wisconsin and the general court elections scheduled for Tuesday.

Under justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the liberal court of the court issued a fiery and outrageous dispute which strikes the conservative wing of the court over the refusal of many thousands of Wisconsin to be able to vote safely through the new Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

The deadline for stamping the mail by April 7 was previously extended by a district court in Wisconsin last week. The extension allowed voters to seal the postage stamp of their ballots for almost an additional week – until April 13 – after many voting rights and community organizations prosecuted to relax the busy ballot window.

“The District Court, in view of the dramatically evolving COVID-19 pandemic, has submitted a preliminary order to ensure the absence of a vote in the Wisconsin election,” Ginsburg’s systematic disagreement began. “This court is now intervening at eleven o’clock to prevent voters who have requested early ballots from casting their ballots.”

Monday’s decision by the conservative majority closes the extra time / window. Important: Wisconsin voters will have to seal their election on Tuesday to count.

Ginsburg noted some problems with the solution of the conservative majority:

The Court’s order requires outgoing voters to stamp their ballots on election day, April 7, that is, tomorrow – even if they have not received their ballots by that date. This is a new requirement. We remind you that the pending votes were initially returned to the election officials on April 7, which the District Court extended until April 13. None of these deadlines required a postage stamp.

(T) The decision of the Court, I fear, will lead to a huge exemption from rights. A voter may not deliver an unsigned ballot. However, tens of thousands of voters who asked for ballots in time are unlikely to receive them by April 7, the deadline for stamping the post office. Rising concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic have slowed the number of absentee ballots. The (majority’s) suggestion that the current situation is not “substantially different” from the “regular” one annihilates the mind. About 150,000 applications for ballots have been processed since Thursday, according to state records. The increase in absentee ballots has surprised election officials, who are facing a huge delay in sending ballots.

Stated as a Democratic National Committee against the Democratic National Committee, the case actually unfolded after the Republican Party’s intervention to uphold the original decision of the district court – which was upheld in the appeal – despite not being an original part of it. legal challenge.

The majority notes that the decision of the regional court, which extended the date of the postage stamp from April 7 to April 13, gave voters “six extra days after the scheduled election day” to vote on their ballots and therefore “It fundamentally changes the nature of elections.”

But despite this strong rhetoric, the decision depends largely on what conservatives call “a narrow, technical question about the absence of the voting process.”

“Our argument is not that the argument must be dropped, but that the plaintiffs themselves did not see the need to seek such relief,” the statement said. “By changing the election rules so close to the election date and by granting an exemption that the plaintiffs themselves did not comply with their preliminary orders, the District Court violated the Court’s precedents and erred in ordering such an exemption.”

Ginsburg’s response to the general analysis of the majority:

The majority of this Court states that this case presents a “narrow technical issue”. This is wrong. The question here is whether tens of thousands of Wisconsin citizens can vote safely in the middle of a pandemic. According to the order of the District Court, they would be able to do so. Even if they get their vote rejected in the days immediately following election day, they could return it. With the majority remaining in office, this will not be possible. Either they will have to give birth to the polls, endangering their own safety and the safety of others. Or they will lose their right to vote without their own fault. This is a matter of paramount importance – to the constitutional rights of the citizens of Wisconsin, to the integrity of the electoral process of the State, and to this most extraordinary time, to the health of the Nation.

The disagreement also noted that election officials have spent working days hosting the additional time given to voters to modify the non-performing vote by mail and that, without first requesting an extension of the stamp date, the original plaintiffs will eventually move to to maintain this relief

The opinion of the majority itself is not signed and standardized as a marginal or unanimous decision, but the original application for residence was delivered to justice. Brett Kavanaugh. However, the liberal dissidents signed their names.

(image via om Brenner / Getty Images)