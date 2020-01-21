Dissolve Harry and Meghan’s offer for financial independence Life

In this file, recorded on June 8, 2019, Britain’s Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, return to Buckingham Palace after the Queen’s Birthday Parade in London. – AFP picture

LONDON, June 10 / PRNewswire / – Prince Harry and Meghan hope that leaving the royal family will give them “financial independence” after the recent deal with Queen Elizabeth II.

The couple give up their tax-financed income, keep some other sources of income, and leave some questions about their finances open.

What is your income?

Harry and Meghan earned a small portion of the Sovereign Grant, which was paid annually to Queen Elizabeth II to cover the official duties of her and her family members and the maintenance of the royal palaces.

The grant for the 2018-2019 financial year was £ 82m ($ 107m, € 96m).

It is not known how much is paid to each family member, but it is said to represent only 5 percent of the couple’s income.

The rest is allotted to them by Harry’s father Prince Charles through the Duchy of Cornwall, a 53,000-acre estate and a financial portfolio granted to the heir to the throne.

It comprised assets of nearly £ 1 billion in 2018-2019 and made a profit of over £ 20 million.

The Times newspaper reported that approximately £ 5 million a year are paid to Charles’ two sons, Harry and William.

What are Harry and Meghan giving up?

According to a statement by Buckingham Palace on Saturday, the couple “will no longer receive public funds for royal duties”.

They were also said to have shared their desire to “reimburse government grants for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their family home in the UK.”

The recent renovation has cost British taxpayers £ 2.4 million.

However, it remains unclear whether Harry will continue to be so heavily subsidized by Prince Charles and the Duchy of Cornwall.

The Daily Telegraph reported on Sunday that the prince would continue to offer “private financial assistance” to his son and wife.

However, it was said that the revenue should come from his own private investments rather than from the duchy, and that according to a royal source, this was not an “inexhaustible source of funds”.

What resources do they have?

Harry and Meghan can make their own money after giving up their royal titles and allowances.

This should not be a problem for the photogenic and globally recognizable couple.

They have also kept their titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which the couple could strive to build a brand.

Meanwhile, according to the British press, Harry is sitting on a double-digit million-dollar inheritance that he received after the death of his mother Diana and was also left to him by his great-grandmother.

For her part, Meghan Markle previously earned hundreds of thousands of dollars when she was an actress, starred in the US television series Suits, and ran her blog The Tig.

Who pays for your security?

Buckingham Palace said it would not comment on the details of the security arrangements in its weekend statement, adding that there were “well-established independent procedures to determine the need for publicly funded security”.

Harry and Meghan’s VIP status entitles them to close protection by the British police, and any change would ultimately be approved by the UK Home Office.

In Canada, where the couple want to spend much of their time, the issue has already become sensitive.

In a survey by the Angus Reid Institute, almost three quarters of Canadians said they didn’t want their country to pay the cost of their protection. – AFP