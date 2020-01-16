Distance was the main factor in the division of Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler (report) | Austin Butler, Vanessa Hudgens

It is safe to say that everyone was shocked when it was revealed that Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler separated after almost 9 years together.

Now, a source explains why the two have separated so far.

“They only run on two different continents and it’s a question of distance,” a source told E! New. “There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other.”

Austin gears up to play Elvis Presley in the upcoming singer’s biopic, while Vanessa I just got back from filming part of The Princess Switch 2 for Netflix.

Apparently they “are separate for now” but they “are going to see what’s going on,” said another insider to the site. “They have such a history and such a connection that they could find their way back.”

Right after the split was announced, Vanessa came out incredible at the premiere of his new movie, Bad Boys For Life.

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB