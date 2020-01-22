Distributed Wheeling board OK plans to close Chicago Runway

A divided Wheeling village sign has approved a new layout plan for Chicago Executive Airport, including the elimination of one runway.

The proposed removal of runway 6/24, a 3677-foot runway running from east to west and intersecting the airport’s primary and secondary runways, has met with strong opposition from small pilots who use the airport regularly. But it is being touted by Chicago Executive leaders as a security measure that allows them to focus their resources on more urgent needs.

Wheeling and Prospect Heights are co-owners of the airport, which provides around 80,000 business, charter and light aircraft flights each year. Prospect Heights is scheduled to vote on the January 27 proposal.

The new layout is the focal point of the airport’s updated master plan, a six-year process that cost $ 1.5 million. The plan does not require an extension of the airport to more than 470 hectares that it currently occupies. Airport officials last year no longer took into account the expansion of runways after residents and elected officials objected.

Read more on DailyHerald.com.