district-16-election-outcomes:-kevin-cookingham-usually-takes-early-guide,-wins-forty-one%-of-votes-so-significantly

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Republican Kevin Cookingham, the previous head of Clovis Adult Instruction, has an early lead in Congressional District 16 elections.

Winning 41% of the complete votes counted, Cookingham is in very first put, closely followed by Democratic Congressman Jim Costa with 38% of the votes.

This is as of nine: 30 p.m., with three% of precincts reporting.

The 16th district involves components of Fresno, Madera and Merced counties.

The congressional primary also features Democrat Esmeralda Soria, who is in 3rd position with 16% of the votes and progressive Democrat Kim Williams of Merced, who has 5% of the votes.