district-16-election-results:-restricted-race-involving-democratic-congressman-jim-costa,-republican-kevin-cookingham

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Republican Kevin Cookingham and Democratic Congressman Jim Costa ended up neck-and-neck in the Congressional District 16 elections on Tuesday night.

Cookingham, the previous head of Clovis Adult Education, was top – but hardly – profitable 38.four% of the total votes counted, whilst 37.6% of the votes counted experienced long gone to Costa.

This was as of 11: 30 p.m., with 100% of precincts reporting.

The 16th district consists of elements of Fresno, Madera, and Merced counties.

The congressional major also incorporates Democrat Esmeralda Soria, who was in third location with 18.four% of the votes and progressive Democrat Kim Williams of Merced, who had 5.7% of the votes.