District disintegration threatens New York fabric Life

Dozens of workers make luxury women’s fashion for many high-end designers and brands at Ferrara Manufacturing, a company founded more than 30 years ago in New York’s Garment District a few days before New York Fashion Week , – AFP picture

NEW YORK, Oct. / PRNewswire / – Thousands of workers, mostly Asian and Latin American migrants, make clothes in the few surviving garments in the New York borough for threatened clothing.

The factories are busy in the weeks leading up to New York Fashion Week because they are preparing high-quality clothing for the catwalk, but for how long?

The small neighborhood, nestled in skyscrapers near Times Square, has lost 95 percent of its workforce since its heyday in the 1950s, when it employed hundreds of thousands.

“It was part of the soul, texture, heart of New York,” said Robert D. Parmet, a professor of history at the City University of New York.

Excessive rate increases have forced many manufacturers to move their production abroad. not to China, but to Paris, Milan and London.

More prestigious fashion weeks take place in these European cities than in New York, and they receive more support from the government.

According to the Garment District Alliance, around 400 companies that manufacture clothing, buttons and other fashion items are still active in the area, also known as the fashion district.

According to Allianz, the companies employ around 5,000 people.

“I have seen many companies close this year and last year. When several are closed, you will see a domino effect,” says 29-year-old Gabrielle Ferrara, who owns Ferrara Manufacturing with her mother and father.

Her parents founded the clothing factory three decades ago, but Ferrara isn’t sure if the neighborhood will survive as a clothing center.

“I’m not sure what the solution is, but we’re definitely at a critical point in the neighborhood’s history,” she told AFP.

Ferrara has up to 75 people sewing clothes in the three weeks before the first fashion week in New York in 2020, which starts today.

Designers say the clothing district is a unique one-stop shop that cannot be replicated anywhere else.

“As a designer, you can wake up in the morning and imagine a suit or dress or blouse and select a fabric, pattern, matching thread, buttons, zip, model or photo in 24 hours or less. Studio, everything a place, ”says Yshai Yudekovitz of B&J Fabrics, a family-owned business that was founded four generations ago.

Skillful work

After the stores in the region closed, customers declined and the stores had to shift their focus from fashion designers to other customers.

Today, the stores mainly sell clothing for Broadway productions, films and series on Netflix and Amazon Prime, such as The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, which takes place in the district’s heyday.

For Gale Brewer, the President of Manhattan, it is imperative that the region survive, largely because it offers thousands of well-paid jobs.

“Many of the workers there are very skilled. The work that often goes on can cost $ 40 or more an hour. We cannot lose these seamstresses and these manufacturers. They are very unique, ”she told AFP.

According to Corey Johnson, chairman of the New York City Council, the district is “a central part of the city’s fashion industry, which is both an economic engine and a cultural anchor in NYC.

“Although the location of this industry has changed, it is still an integral part of who we are and will be as a city, we hope it will take many years,” he added.

Clothing district lawyers were outraged when the city government of Mayor Bill de Blasio overturned the building codes that forced landlords to make room for clothing manufacturers in 2018.

He also invested millions in a new clothing manufacturing campus in Brooklyn.

Brewer and Johnson fought back a fight and forced the de Blasio government to offer tax cuts to property owners who rent to clothing manufacturers.

They also received funds to buy a clothing manufacturer and retailer building that is still to be found.

Johnson says it is too “early” to see if the plan works, but Ferrara fears that time is running out.

“I don’t see this plan quickly enough,” she said. – AFP