district-ninety-seven-tease-us-tour-online-video

US prog rockers District 97 have release a teaser video in advance of their forthcoming US tour. The Chicago-based quintet are currently on tour in assistance of their 2019 album Screens. You can watch the video clip in comprehensive down below.

“It truly is immensely gratifying to us that Screens has been so warmly acquired,” drummer Jonathan Schang tells Prog. “We experienced a great time having this songs throughout the United kingdom and Europe past Drop, and we’re thrilled to provide this show to our homeland. To make items even a lot more unique, we will be joined by outstanding artists like Model X, Nektar,The Tea Club, Randy McStine, and Increase Twain (that includes Brett Kull of Echolyn). These will be reveals to bear in mind!”

District 97 US tour dates:

March two: Milwaukee, WI, Shank Corridor w/Nektar



March 27: Chicago, IL, Reggies w/Model X



March 29: Indianapolis, IN, Irving Theater w/Brand name X



March 31: Pontiac, MI, Flagstar Strand Theatre w/Brand name X



April 2: Louisville, KY, Odeon Louisville w/Grackle



April three: Cincinnati, OH, Dwell at the Ludlow Garage w/Model X



April 4: Baltimore, MD, Orion Studios w/Rise Twain (feat. Brett Kull of Echolyn)



April five: Dunellen, NJ, Roxy & Dukes Roadhouse w/Randy McStine



April 8: Kennett Square, PA, Kennett Flash w/The Tea Club



April nine: Lowell, MA, Olympia’s Zorba Music Hall w/The Tea Club & Rise Twain

Tickets available at http://www.district97.internet/shows

<noscript><iframe allowfullscreen="" data-lazy-priority="high" data-lazy-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/wEXIw6x-LhI"></noscript>