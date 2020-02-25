[DISTURBED’s DAVID DRAIMAN In Discussion With OZZY OSBOURNE At iHeartRadio’s ‘ICONS’ Occasion]

DISTURBED frontman David Draiman will host iHeartRadio‘s “ICONS” occasion, celebrating the release of Ozzy Osbourne‘s “Ordinary Male”, which will also contain an exceptional question-and-reply session with Ozzy and David.

Lovers can listen and tune in free for a online video stream of the exclusive “iHeartRadio ICONS Ozzy Osbourne: In Celebration Of ‘Ordinary Man'” on Monday, February 24 at 10 p.m. ET/seven p.m. PT via iHeartRadio‘s formal YouTube channel.

Launched on February 21, “Regular Guy” was preceded by a trio of new Ozzy classics. Epic rocker and initially single “Underneath The Graveyard” tallied more than 15 million streams and 5.3 million YouTube views on the songs movie. Premiered just very last thirty day period, the title observe and cinematic ballad “Standard Male” (featuring Elton John) eclipsed 7 million streams. In the meantime, the metallic burner “Straight To Hell” (that includes Slash) scored 6.9 million streams and 4.two million YouTube sights on the music video.

“Regular Gentleman” marks Osbourne‘s initially new solo songs in pretty much 10 a long time. Recorded in Los Angeles, the album characteristics producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (GUNS N’ ROSES) on bass and Chad Smith (Purple Incredibly hot CHILI PEPPERS) on drums. Past the main band, “Normal Man” functions a who’s-who of Ozzy friends and collaborators, such as Elton John, Slash, Post Malone and Tom Morello.