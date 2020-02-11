Ditch the Romance: 7 Things to Do With Your Friends on Valentine’s Day

Although spending on Valentine’s Day is well on track for a record high this year, the percentage of people who spend 14th with their partners is low.

Why; It’s simple: people are starting to realize that it’s more fun to spend their February holidays with friends.

Although stressful couples are preoccupied with last-minute dinner reservations, remarkable groups of friends can benefit from the great promotional offers for group events. If you are looking for a low-pressure, extremely memorable alternative to traditional chocolates and roses, here are some fun activities that you and your team will love more than anyone’s arrow.

Design a Potluck team

Costs for Valentine’s Day will be around $ 200 this year – a ridiculously high figure for what is usually an insurmountable fact. Why not save money and hassle this year by having a potluck instead?

Setup is as easy as organizing a group chat and deciding what everyone wants to offer. Foods in your group can bring their favorite recipes or try a new dish they wanted to share. Isn’t she a cook? Don’t worry – Valentine means great deals on wine bottles that blend perfectly with every dish. Or just bring the takeout – no one will mind as long as there is enough for everyone!

For a fun twist addition, make it a V-day themed theme. Heart-eyed emoji cookies, maybe? Red and white jello parfait? A fancy cocktail of love? Make sure there is a prize for the most creative winner!

Make a shopping trip

Valentine’s Day is a great day for restaurants of all kinds – including pizzas serving heart-shaped pies. However, once last-minute gift shoppers are gone, most stores see much less foot traffic, especially compared to most Fridays.

Take advantage of your bargaining power by organizing a shopping trip with your friends. Make things more exciting by preparing a secret Cupid event – everyone is responsible for finding a gift for someone else. The more shops you visit, the more likely you are to find this perfect item to make your BFF smile.

Plan a getaway for the weekend

This Valentine’s Day falls on Friday, making the holiday an ideal opportunity to knock your friends away for a non-romantic getaway. Relax in the 5-star thermal baths and hotels and choose something more unique – or just rent a great Airbnb for a full weekend of relaxation.

A getaway with friends may take a bit more pre-planning than a simple night out, but it’s worth it. The memories you take and the photos you take will last much longer than any heart shaped chocolate box.

Want to get a little more adventurous? Try camping (or fitness!), RVing, or even a trip overseas – make sure everyone is aboard before leaving!

Have a DIY Spa Day

One place you definitely don’t want to visit at Valentine’s is the local spa – it’s the last-minute gift idea for any lazy spouse. A clever alternative is to make your own spa day at home.

Find the friend who is willing to host (maybe the biggest swimmer) and bring with you a Pinterest list of your favorite DIY relaxation recipes. Have everyone bring their own ideas and ingredients – make sure there are plenty of face masks for everyone!

Cast a non-movie movie marathon

Each streaming service has dozens of standard rom-coms awaiting your approval – or false. Whichever you prefer.

But, if you’re looking for something a little less Valentines-y, why not turn off the items? Forget Bridget Jones! Horror movies have different kinds of hearts and arrows, but they can be just as enjoyable with the right people around. Superhero movies, action and adventure, even artistic indie movies – again, it’s all about who you are with.

I’m going for a walk

The wind in your hair, your favorite songs blown up by the speakers and not the world’s attention as you make your way along a scenic path. Even if you don’t mind driving, have a friend take the helm while playing the DJ or stretch out in the back pocket to sing along.

You may have to get out of town to find this unforgettable backdrop, but a bit of gas in the tank is worth the day out. This is highly recommended if you have never reached a road. Don’t forget to stop along the road and take photos – especially if you can pile up in the car before sunset.

Try a pottery class

Scrubbing, stroking, touching, caressing – you’ll learn all this and more in the local pottery class. (Wait, what did you think we were talking about?)

These types of group classes are among the most popular options for an evening outing. Have a glass of wine while learning from an experienced expert alongside people who are just as artistic as you. You’ll be amazed at what you learn – and how legitimately good it would be to be in your new hobby. If not, there is always a consolation prize for the worst mug or jar!

Despite what the main reason tells you, there’s nothing wrong with getting rid of romance this year – the people who are always there for you deserve the same attention as romantic partners. Spending time with the people you care about is always worth the effort – no matter where you go or what you do on February 14th.