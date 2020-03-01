div.-one-north-boys-hockey:-belmont,-looking-through-to-experience-off-in-semifinals

WOBURN — A pair of defensive battles unfolded yesterday in the Div. 1 North quarterfinals at O’Brien Arena in Woburn.

1st, fourth-ranked Belmont gutted out a 1- extra time victory about fifth-seeded St. Mary’s.

Locked in a scoreless tie in additional time, Marauders senior Justin Rocha chipped the puck past the pinching St. Mary’s defense at his possess blue line, raced down the remaining wing boards and reduce into the still left circle in advance of feeding junior Ben Fici in the slot, who shoveled the puck property on a a single-timer 1: 52 into the extra body, sending the Belmont bench into a frenzy.

“In the four-on-four condition we want to engage in tight in our conclusion,” reported Marauders head coach Fred Allard. “But the second we win possession, we want to choose off and try to choose gain since we’re a quite quick crew.”

Senior goaltender and captain Nico Carere was sensational in web for Belmont (12-5-5) creating 34 will save. He was specially excellent early as the Spartans (13-eight-two) outshot the Marauders 11-3 in the opening body.

“We did a good task keeping some of their likelihood soon after the initial time period to the perimeter,” Allard reported. “If we can do that, Nico can prevent just about anything at all.”

In the second 50 % of the double-header, best-rated Reading (11-five-6) was able to stave off No. eight Austin Prep (11-eight-4), in a 4-1 victory.

Looking at opened the scoring nine: 55 into the next period when Michael Dufton worked his way out from behind the Cougars web, spinning and squeezing a wrister inside of the shorter aspect publish.

With 1: 39 to go in the second, Ryan Goodwin designed it 2-, buying the much-side prime corner from the ideal hash on a 2-on- rush.

With just 8 seconds remaining in the middle body, AP senior captain Christopher Roy came up significant, cruising into the high slot and likely bar-down to reduce the deficit in 50 %.

Just 3: 47 into the third, Treavor Owens deposited a loose puck parked at the top rated of the AP crease to make it 3-one.

Reading’s stout defense would bottle up the Cougar assault the relaxation of the way, surrendering just five pictures in the 3rd period.

“We’ve had 4 returning D that have been listed here a extended time, they’re pretty huge, they’re pretty physical, they recognize how to get pucks out of the zone,” explained Doherty. “Kids are buying into what we’re striving to carry out and the angle is good in the place, all of that contributes.”

Landyn Greatorex additional an vacant netter with 19 seconds still left to spherical out the scoring.

Examining and Belmont will fulfill in the semifinal this Thursday night at Tsongas Arena in Lowell.