Divers recover the body of R.F.K.’s granddaughter from Chesapeake Bay

The body of ex Maryland Lieutenant Governor Kathleen Kennedy Townsend’s daughter was in Chesapeake Bay on Monday and recovered, and authorities said they would continue to search for her son.

The two disappeared following a canoe accident last week.

The body of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 40, was located by Charles County Dive and Rescue about three kilometers south of her mother’s residence on Shady Side, Maryland, where the canoe was launched, said natural resources police of Maryland.

The body was found nearly eight meters below the surface after a one-day search involving aerial and underwater imaging sonar technology.

Maeve McKean’s husband David said in a Facebook post on Friday that their family had quarantined themselves in an empty house owned by his wife’s mother in hopes of giving their children more room to run. than they had at home in Washington, DC.

The search for the 8-year-old son resumes on Tuesday

Authorities say they will resume looking for her eight-year-old son, Gideon McKean, on Tuesday. The search began on Thursday after authorities responded to a two-person canoe report in Chesapeake Bay that appears to have been blown by strong winds.

David McKean, who said he was heartbroken about trying to explain who his son was, described him as an old soul.

“He may even have been 38,” he said in his post. “He was deeply compassionate, refusing to sing children’s songs if they contained a hint of animals or people treated cruelly.”

He said he marveled at his son as a child, thinking he was too perfect to exist in this world. “Now it looks like it was,” said McKean.

He described his wife as his best friend and soul mate whose laughter was heard a block away.

“It was magical – with infinite energy that would have invested in inventing games for our children, embarking on another project at work or in our community and spending time with our friends,” McKean wrote. “It was the brightest light I’ve ever known.”

Maeve McKean, a public health and human rights attorney, was executive director of Georgetown University’s Global Health Initiative. The initiative’s website claims that its work has focused on the intersection of global health and human rights. McKean previously worked as an associate research professor at the City University of the New York School of Public Health.

Kennedy Townsend, who held two positions as a lieutenant governor of Maryland, is the eldest daughter of the late US senator and attorney general Robert F. Kennedy and grandson of President John F. Kennedy.

“Our Maeve has dedicated her life to the most vulnerable in society,” said Kennedy Townsend in a note on Friday night.

His grandson Gideon, he said, was a “loving” older brother who excelled in sports, puzzles, math and chess. “My heart is broken, but we will try to evoke the grace of God and what strength we have to honor the hope, energy and passion that Maeve and Gideon have put into the world.”