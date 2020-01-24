Divided opinion on the location of a low-barrier homeless shelter in southeast Bakersfield

Bakersfield City Council has closely approved the location of a low-barrier homeless shelter on East Brundage Lane in the southeast.

The site is currently owned by Calcot. On seven acres, it can accommodate up to 450 beds, as well as enveloping services such as mental health assistance and a police station.

“To be successful in these homeless services, you need to have support services whether it be mental health, job training, addiction. You need to have it to help the individual move on and out of this homelessness, “said Carlos Baldovinos, who heads the mission in County Kern, one of two shelters for Bakersfield homeless. “There are not enough beds at the county level.”

However, there have been strong disagreements over the location.

“I am for shelters absolutely, but I am not for that in this field,” declared Arleana Waller, who presented a petition with more than a thousand signatures opposed to the Calcot site.

“These residents are in double-digit unemployment. Many are at a paycheck of being homeless themselves, “said Waller. “Get out of the southeast area. For once, give them the opportunity to flourish. “

Many like Waller fear that homeless shelters will be clustered in already poor neighborhoods.

“Spread it. I live in the southwest. Put one over there or Rosedale, “said Waller. “When you say,” If you object to the shelter, you have lost compassion for the homeless, “I tell you, you have been ignoring the Southeast for 30 years. Do you have humanity in you? “So we ask the same question in different ways.”

“In the end, we have to look at people. There are people staying on our streets in Bakersfield, and they need a place to go, ”said Baldovinos.

The one-time annual count of homeless people in the city will take place Friday at 3:30 a.m.

Volunteers will try to get the most accurate count of the number of people living on the street.

Last year’s count revealed an increase of over 100% in our homeless population.