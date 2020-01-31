“Divine Intervention”: Tampa Bay Man creates a device for people with reduced mobility who have lost their legs in the fight against rare diseases

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Frank Tully’s life changed abruptly in 2012.

“I have a little tingling sensation in my toe,” said Tully.

The very next day Tully remembers the tingling that spread to his other foot and then to his legs. Three months later, the Spring Hill resident had lost most of his mobility.

“My legs were dead, down from my knees, just dead. I didn’t fall off a cliff, I didn’t hurt my spine, they just died,” said Tully.

The doctors soon learned what constituted Tully’s once active lifestyle.

“The doctor comes in and leaves.” It is a blood cancer. “I started hyperventilating,” he recalled.

Tully was finally diagnosed with POEMS syndrome.

“My blood had too much protein and it attacked the gel that protects the nerves. This gel ate it up and released my nerves, ”said Tully.

For the next year, husband and father were in a wheelchair and felt hopeless. But he refused to be defeated. Then he said 8 On Your Side that God spoke to him and gave him an idea.

“This was a divine intervention,” said Tully.

The xLanyard was invented by Tully, who is now cancer-free but still does not fully use his legs and feet. Tully believes that this invention will help others with reduced mobility.





According to the former painter who became the inventor, the xLanyard has infinite possibilities and can be used to attach, pick up or pull almost anything while the weight is being distributed. this makes heavy or unwieldy objects easier to move.

Tully came to News Channel 8 Studio to demonstrate how it works:

Ultimately, the man who has defeated the unthinkable still finds his restored health, but hopes that his rare struggle will result in something positive.

“For people out there who are having a hard time, keep your faith and you will make it.”

According to Tully, the xLanyard has even caught the attention of local fire departments and military personnel. He tells 8 On Your Side that the xLanyard will run for around $ 80.

Tully has also developed a mini-xLanyard together with an Apple Watch chain called iClasp. Another development that he believes will help people with disabilities or looking for hands-free access to their devices.

