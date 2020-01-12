Divisional Round Inactives includes Chris Jones

Loading...

The inactive were released for the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC Divisional Round playoff.

The Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The following players, who are listed on the Texan PR Twitter page, are inactive for the Texans:

One player who is not on the list is Keke Coutee, who has sometimes been a healthy team this season, and if he is official, Will Fuller is also back from an injury. Fuller back for this playoff game – which is his playoff debut – as he is an X factor for the Texans in this game against Kansas City.

On the inactive list is Jordan Akins, who ended up struggling with a thigh injury.

The following players are inactive for the chiefs:

Here are the seven #Chiefs inactives for today’s game against #Texans:

CB Morris Claiborne

DL Chris Jones

OL Jackson Barton

QB Chad Henne

OL Andrew Wylie

OL Ryan Hunter

LB Darron Lee

– BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) January 12, 2020

Chris Jones, who is out of the line-up for the chiefs, is huge for both sides, as Jones can disrupt an offense with his talents this season. Jones has nine sacks this season, so it’s an important aspect of this game that he doesn’t put pressure on Texas quarterback Deshaun Watson.

This seems like most of the Texan players will be on the field who make the difference. Even if The Action Network awards the Texans with +10 outsiders, there is a realistic opportunity for the Texans to make this a very competitive game.

When the winner of this game moves up to the AFC championship, you can expect the very best from both teams.