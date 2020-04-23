Divorce ‘RHOBH’ Gresella Bobais Land from Former Husband Mike Nylon Received Messi

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Gressella Bobaus recently admitted that her 2010 divorce visit is something she doesn’t really “expect” in the Bravo reality series. Chalk up to the fact that Gerzel’s split from her ex-husband Mike Nylon was really messy, thanks to some cheating claims. The drama hit a fever pitch when she revealed her husband a betrayal of nearly nine years for an e-mail message to Los Angeles talent agent colleagues in 2010.

At the time, people confirmed she emailed some of the co-workers at the Creative Arts Agency entitled “Tiger Woods / Jesse James / Mike Nylon.” According to the magazine, she wrote: “What they have in common … I found out today that my husband Almost a 9-year-old has been having an affair for 5 years with some Chicago slut. I’m devastated !!!! And I did not edit! Our boys don’t deserve it! ”

Greeks and Mike are parents of twin children, Jax and Jade, now 12, to whom she referred in the April 2010 announcement to Peeple. “My focus right now is on my kids and the pain healing,” she said. “There will be no further response.”

The actor filed for divorce in May 2010, citing irreconcilable differences in court documents obtained by E! news. That month, she revealed to the outlet that she had no regrets about emailing Mike’s agency colleagues. “I was angry … and no, I don’t regret it,” she told E!

Fast forward to 2020, and Garzell and Mike have come a long way, understanding how parenting can be done with their sons. She recently admitted to Entertainment Tonight that joining RHOBH left her some explanations for doing so.

Gressell, who also has a 28-year-old with her first husband Daniel Saunders, “I had to have a conversation with my kids to tell them that things were coming out, you know, about our divorce.” To ET. “Mike and I did such a great job to get to where we are such beautiful parents together that I just hope it doesn’t matter to us, because it’s really, you know, my family really matters to me, whether we’re married or not, we’re still a family . “

For his part, Mike left CAA in 2011, and after six years as a partner at LINK Entertainment, he currently owns and manages Stride Management Talents. In 2018, Deadline noted that his client’s roster included Nicola Cage, Mike O’Malley, and Billy Baldwin, as well as Shannon Foster of Stranger Things and Y’lan Noel of Insecure.

Us Weekly reported in December that Gerzel and Mike celebrated Thanksgiving together and even joined them by her boyfriend, screenwriter Michael Elliott. However, in an Instagram post in February, Gersell wrote: “A plot twist … I’m single,” added the hashtag #lifehappens.

Gressell has previously confirmed that her “new bo” will appear in Season 10. RHOBH Because the footage was wrapped before their breakup, however, fans may have to wait to get that details from the actor himself. Currently, there seems to be no email.