Divyanka Tripathi says she wants to be a part of the dangers player but not the Bigg Boss and here’s why.

Divyanka Tripathi aka Ishii is the most popular face of Indian television. This is Mohabbatein’s character of his doctor, Ishita Raman Bhalla, one of the most loved character ever. The show just went off-air but her fan-following is only getting bigger with each passing day.

Divyanka recently revealed that she wants to participate in events like Bigg Boss and Threats. These two programs are undoubtedly the most popular programs on Indian television, and with Bigg Boss 2, the channel has seen a big jump in television ratings.

Divyanka Tripathi says she wants to be part of the dangers player but not the Bigg Boss and here’s why.

While talking to Pinkvilla, Divyanka talked about Bigg Boss and said, “I doubt it. If I ever do Bigg Boss, you can assume there are some big problems in my life. With respect to the producers, everyone should work hard. All those who go on the show. Make them but everyone has their taste buds. There are areas. I find the Big Boss too stressful, the competitors as well as the people who watch it, and I can’t handle all the fights I have. “

About Khatron Ke Khiladi, she looks really excited and she loves being a part of it. Although she has a slip disc problem and it does not allow her to be a part of the show and she does not know swimming and cannot eat insects as she is a vegetarian.

Divyanka is clearly enjoying the lockdown period and has been on social media and dealing with her fans with regular updates about her personal life.

