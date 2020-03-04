dixie-chicks-return-with-a-new-music-and-video-clip,-‘gaslighter’:-hear-and-watch

Fourteen several years given that previous releasing studio tunes and The Dixie Chicks returned to nation songs Wednesday with a new single and video clip, “Gaslighter.”

“Gaslighter, denier. Performing just about anything to get your ass farther,” the Texas trio — featuring Martie Maguire, Emily Strayer and Natalie Maines — sing on the new tune.

The song pulls its title from “Gaslighting,” a suggests of psychologically manipulating anyone into issue their have sanity.

The music arrives off an album of the exact identify, owing out May possibly one, 2020. A-listing studio hand Jack Antonoff co-manufactured “Gaslighter” with the band.

Despite rabid level of popularity in the late 1990s and early 2000s, state radio shunned The Dixie Chicks in 2003 just after Maines openly spoke out in opposition to then-U.S.President George W. Bush.

A 13-time Grammy Award-winning outfit, marquee Dixie Chicks music consist of “Huge Open up Areas,” “Goodbye Earl” and “Travelin’ Soldier.” The group very last unveiled an album, “Taking The Extensive Way,” in 2006.

Taylor Swift highlighted The Dixie Chicks previous year on “Quickly You can Get Greater,” an album slice off her new comprehensive-duration, “Lover.”

