dixie-chicks-return-with-‘gaslighter’,-their-1st-new-album-in-14-a-long-time

In the midst of coronavirus fears and election anxiousness, the Dixie Chicks are here to help save the goddamn working day with “Gaslighter”, their 1st new one in 14 years. The tune, produced by Jack Antonoff, has been introduced alongside with a songs online video for the monitor, which bears the similar title as their approaching album. And like all the ideal Dixie Chicks’ anthems, “Gaslighter” focuses on adult men accomplishing gals improper.

The one is stated to be encouraged by direct singer Natalie Maines’ contentious divorce with actor Adrian Pasdar (Heroes), with was last but not least settled previous yr.

The audio online video, directed by Seanne Farmer, features illustrations or photos of typical Americana: pleased people, dance performances, commercials for Mister Potato Head and the notorious “Daisy” commercial for president Lyndon B. Johnson’s 1964 presidential election campaign. In the industrial, a little female is seen buying the petals off of a daisy and counting them down as a nuclear bomb goes off.

“Daisy” marked a watershed minute for campaign advertising and marketing and the use of fear-mongering and villainizing the opponent. And it is this really worry-primarily based design and style of attacking that is at the center of “Gaslighter”. Now a ubiquitous buzzword, the term “gaslighting” has turn into synonymous with the Trump administration. It has also become synonymous with going through lifetime as a girl.

In the song, Maines sings, “You considered I would not see it if you set it in my confront/Give you all my income you are going to gladly wander absent/You consider it’s justifiable I consider it’s really cruel/And you know you lie greatest when you lie to you.” The Chicks show up dressed in soldier uniforms as photos of ladies soldiers enjoy at the rear of them.

But “Gaslighter” is not only about the gentlemen in the Chicks’ personalized lifestyle, but the bigger “man” in dilemma: George W. Bush. Throughout a live performance in London in 2003, Maines infamously told the crowd that she didn’t assistance the war in Iraq indicating, “Just so you know, we’re on the fantastic side with y’all. We do not want this war, this violence, and we’re ashamed that the President of the United States is from Texas.”

What followed was a enormous boycott by lovers, the reduction of sponsorships, and loss of life threats to Maines and her bandmates Martie Erwin Maguire and Emily Erwin Robison. Radio stations refused to perform their tunes, and the Chicks largely faded from the general public eye although the Bush administration committed war crimes in Iraq and destabilized the location.

Their 2006 album Getting the Very long Way was a important and commercial hit with the debut single “Not All set to Make Nice”. Irrespective of being blacklisted from country tunes radio stations, it went on to Album of the Calendar year, Record of the 12 months, and Song of the Year at the 2007 Grammys.

Gaslighter the album will be produced on May one, 2020. Welcome back Dixie Chicks, we missed you.

