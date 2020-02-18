[dixie-d’amelio-joins-the-forged-of-‘attaway-general’]

Dixie D’Amelio is kicking off her performing profession!

The 18-calendar year-old TikTok superstar just introduced she’s been cast on new Brat Television sequence Attaway Typical.

The upcoming present can take put in the similar fictional town as Rooster Girls and follows a team of teens who volunteer collectively at a neighborhood medical center.

The series is also established to feature TikTok stars Gabby Morrison, Griffin Johnson, Diego Martir, Madi Monroe, Lauren Kettering and Eric Montanez.

We can not wait to see this!

