d’iyanu-is-the-stylish-african-outfits-retail-outlet-that-provides-back-to-philly

Two Nigerian-born siblings are bringing a lively mix of common African patterns with contemporary fashion to Philadelphia!

D’IYANU, which launched in 2014, is a stylish clothes keep that also provides back again! The proprietors have donated much more than $20,000 to causes that assistance African communities, Boys and Ladies Golf equipment of Philadelphia, and The Women’s Safe Dwelling.

Addie and her brother, Dara Ajayi, hope to keep on rising the style model into a house title though which include all cultures in the celebration of their own.

D’IYANU | Facebook | Instagram

910 E. Most important St, 2nd Flooring, Suite 202, Norristown PA